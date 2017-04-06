NAB Show to Host Global TV Tech Day

WASHINGTON—NAB has announced a new day-long program that will be featured during the 2017 NAB Show, Global TV Tech Day. Produced by Pilot, the program will explore emerging media technologies from the perspective of the world’s leading media standards development organizations, industry forums and key implementers.

There will be five sessions provided throughout the day that cover topics like IP standards for media production facilities; IP-to-cloud broadcast interoperability; HDR video; virtual and augmented reality; an MPEG five-year roadmap and the MPEG-I standard; UHD; Korea’s launch of ATSC 3.0; and standards for global OTT video.

“The standards driving TV innovation are constantly evolving,” said Sam Matheny, NAB executive vice president of technology. “Global TV Tech Day will address the current technological landscape and emerging developments influencing major aspects of the television industry.”

Participating organizations for Global TV Tech Day will include Inter-SDO Group, SMPTE, JT-NM, AIMS, MPEG, Ultra HD Forum and CTA.

Global TV Tech Day will take place on April 22 in room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, click here.