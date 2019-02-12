NAB Show to Debut Birds of a Feather Program

WASHINGTON—With the goal of bringing the cinematic community together to encourage collaboration and innovation, the NAB Show will host its inaugural Birds of a Feather (BoF) education and networking programming during this year’s convention.

BoF is designed as a series of eight themed, hosted, non-commercial sessions that bring together subject matter experts, creatives, technologists and production crews for the movie and TV communities to examine mutual topics of interest through interactive and conversational presentations.

Interested organizations or individuals can submit an application to host a BoF meeting on a topic of their choosing, subject to the overall program guidelines.The session spots are limited and will be awarded based on submission date, relevance and with an eye toward a balanced program. Completed applications are due by Feb. 28.

The BoF program will take place April 8 and 9, featuring four one-hour sessions each day. The program is free to attend for NAB Show registrants.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.