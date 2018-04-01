NAB Show: Shotover to Unveil High-Performance Aerial Camera Systems

LAS VEGAS — Leveraging fifth-generation technology, the new M1 gyro-stabilized camera system will be unveiled by Shotover at the 2018 NAB Show. The result of 10 years of research and development, the M1 can be used on a wide range of aircraft, ground vehicles and watercraft to capture live 2K, 4K and 8K aerial shots.

With its ultralight aluminum structure, the M1 employs the same six-axis design as the company’s K1 and F1 camera systems. The K1’s creators received a Scientific and Engineering Academy Award for the system’s design, engineering, and implementation.

[Read: ShotOver F1 Gives Bird's Eye View for KABC-TV]

Lighter than legacy aerial broadcast systems, the M1 can house popular cinema cameras and lenses, such as the Arri Alexa Mini, RED Weapon and Canon 30-300.

It also offers the latest ENG payload options, and features, such as an angled front window for imagery without flares, interfacing to moving map overlays, and custom color schemes to match broadcasters branding. It’s backed by 24/7 service and support, and can ship with payload integrated from the factory.

