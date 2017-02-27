ShotOver F1 Gives Bird's Eye View for KABC-TV

LOS ANGELES—KABC-TV has the skies of Los Angeles covered with its Air7HD news helicopter, which recently added the ShotOver F1 Live camera. This new gear offers new features like Xtreme Vision and SkyMap7 to boost KABC-TV’s aerial news coverage.

The ShotOver F1 Live is a version of ShotOver’s gyro-stabilized camera platform designed for the broadcast industry. The F1 features a six-axis gyro-stabilization with look down capability and can support all major broadcast cameras, including 4K and 2K models.

KABC-TV’s ShotOver F1 is integrated with the Xtreme Vision 6500mm zoom lens and the SkyMap7 moving map technology from Churchill Navigation, which can display mapping overlays for when visibility is limited.