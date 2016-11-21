NAB Show Shanghai Adds to Schedule

WASHINGTON—Heading into the second annual NAB Show Shanghai, NAB has announced an expansion of educational programming for attendees. This year’s show will feature three core conferences and four conference tracks, in addition to a new exhibit floor.

The three core conference programs will be “Global Broadcasting Executive Conference,” which will address common global issues like robotics, OTT content, social media and cloud computing; “Global Filmmaker and Producer Conference”; and “Global Cable Operator Conference,” a co-production with the Broadcasting Intelligence Terminal Industry Alliance and will discuss things like VR and OTT. These conferences will be held from Dec. 6-8.

VR and augmented reality, 4K/UHD, social media and OTT make up NAB Show Shanghai’s four conference tracks. Speakers will be on hand to talk about these subjects from Dec. 7-8.

Additional offerings for the 2016 NAB Show Shanghai are a new exhibit floor that will be open from Dec. 7-9, and the China Post | Production Conference, produced in partnership with Future Media Concepts, that will run from Dec. 6-8.

NAB Show Shanghai will take place from Dec. 6-9 at the Shanghai National International Expo Center. For more information or to register, click here.