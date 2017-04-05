NAB Show Product Preview: Storage, Recording & Cloud

Attendees looking at technology in the realm of storage, recording and the cloud are in for a pleasant surprise this year. The choices, options, features and functionality of technologies have blossomed when it comes to solutions that enable multichannel playout, 4K recording, automatic categorizing or long-term archiving.

Amagi CloudPort 3.0

CLOUD

AMAGI plans to show Cumulus 2.0, its cloud-based automated broadcast services designed to reduce the cost of broadcast operations. Cumulus offers a one-stop shop to create, manage, deliver, and monetize linear TV content. The company will also show the CloudPort 3.0 cloud-based channel playout platform, a cloud-based channel playout platform with scheduling feature.

ASPERA will demo the latest version of its Aspera Transfer Service, a high-speed file transfer SaaS that moves media over any distance to and from object storage. The company will showcase the Aspera Files system, an SaaS offering on IBM Cloud that accelerates sharing and transfer of files, and the Aspera FASPStream open video transport solution.

BROADPEAK will feature Cloud PVR, which allows operators to deliver a range of services, including start-over, time-shift, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once on a cloud system.

DEJERO will highlight its LIVE+ Control cloud-based management system, which manages transmitters, servers, and content from a web browser. Users can use the system to route live or recorded content to playout and online delivery workflows. Likewise, the LIVE+ Multipoint cloud service enables the sharing of live HD content simultaneously across multiple locations.

Quantum Xcellis

MX1 will demo its end-to-end media service platform, designed to manage and deliver media content through a single hybrid, cloud-based service platform that can be operated from a centralized location.

QUANTUM will highlight its new FlexTier cloud access solution, which integrates existing public cloud storage accounts and third-party object storage private cloud into a StorNext environment as well as familiar media workflows.

VESET will feature its Nimbus Cloud Playout solution, a platform designed for entirely cloud-based all-in-one playout.

SERVERS AND RECORDERS

1 BEYOND will show its EzPetaSAN Lite shared storage solution, which offers 64 TB of storage and can scale up to 1 PB.

360 SYSTEMS will showcase the TSS Mini-2200, which offers two channels of record or playout as well as encoding, decoding, up and down conversation, and remote control capability. The company will also show the TSS-2470 Time Delay, a single-channel delay server that delays from 30 seconds to 40 hours in HD or 80 hours in SD.

ASPERA will show off the Aspera Transfer Service, a high-speed file transfer SaaS system that moves media over any distance to and from object storage. It integrates into file-based ingest or video distribution workflows and enables live streaming for ingest/distribution of live video.

AVID will showcase Avid NEXIS | E5, an enterprise-class storage engine that offers real-time editorial collaboration, 40GbE connectivity, and 80 to 480 TB of storage capacity per engine, with the ability to scale up to 1.4PB of capacity and 9.6GBps of bandwidth. The Avid Playmaker 3.4 media server enables real-time rendering of video effects and graphic transitions.

AXEL TECHNOLOGY will feature YouPlay, which plays back up to four channels on a single PC; and XTV Suite, an all-in-one broadcast playout, scheduling, recording, trimming, routing and failover recovery system.

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN will show its HyperDeck Studio Mini, a miniaturized professional deck that records and plays back broadcast quality 10-bit video using commonly available SD and UHS-II cards.

BLT ITALIA will showcase the BLT Sport- Touch, an integrated video server with telestrator functionality and a modern tablet- style human interface designed for live and sports productions. The company will also show the SMS-4U 8R4P video server, which offers 12 channels of HDTV and the ability to add on to build a four UHDTV/4K channel-capable server with new IP connectivity and integrated multichannel interface MADI.

BroadStream OASYS Integrated Playout Platform

BROADCAST DEPOT will be on hand with the Simply Live Vibox, a video sports production replay system that also allows a user to control HD cameras by means of a touchscreen.

BROADSTREAM will demo OASYS, a multipurpose, unified software playout platform.

CHYRONHEGO will demo its Click Effects end-to-end production workflow system for stadium production that allows for video playback and replay, and its LyricX 3.0 graphics creation/playout solution.

EDITSHARE will showcase XStream EFS, a storage system to allow users to define the combination of storage technology and file protection that is applied to media and project spaces.

EVS will demo its series of live production servers, including the XT4K and XS4K servers. The XT4K offers enhanced I/O flexibility for 12G-SDI or IP, and UHD-4K operations up to four channels of XAVC-4K, and 10-bit HDR. The XS4K provides similar capabilities that are optimized for studio-based ingest and playback.

FACILIS will debut v7 of the TerraBlock Facilis shared file system, which includes 4K, HDR and VR workflows. The company will also unveil a new version of the Facilis FastTracker viewing media within the Facilis network shared storage system, as well as the Facilis Hub Server, a performance aggregator that can be added to TerraBlock systems.

FOR-A plans to showcase several solutions at NAB, including the MBP-500VS multichannel video server.

GRASS VALLEY will feature its K2 Dyno Universe replay system, optimized for 6X or 4K UHD operation.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will showcase IOX storage, its online, shared storage solution, and Unified Venue, an in-stadium creation and distribution system.

IMAGINE PRODUCTS will show PreRoll Post 3, an LTFS archiving application that creates a database for each LTO tape for future search and retrieval.

MEDIAPROXY will highlight its LogServer TSoIP, a unified software solution for monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources.

SUITCASETV will showcase its MediaStor File System, which aggregates multiple storage servers into a single structure, providing tracking and auditing of file histories as well as metadata handling capabilities to empower even the most complex of workflows.

NETAPP will show the ONTAP operating system, which runs on the new flash FAS scale-out NAS system that can now deliver several Gbps of video throughput in a single container scaling to many petabytes. The company will also show the E5600 Series Storage platform, a storage array supported by third-party file systems, and the StorageGRID Webscale next-generation object store platform.

PlayBox AirBox Neo broadcast playout server

PLAYBOX TECHNOLOGY will show the AirBox Neo broadcast playout server, which supports UHD, HD and SD playout from a single server and is designed for 24/7 unattended operation.

QUANTUM will showcase its Xcellis workflow storage solution with all-flash options.

ROHDE & SCHWARZ will demo its R&S Venice ingest and playout platform and its companion Control ingest software for controlling complex multicamera recordings.

SONNET will show its archiving expansion system solutions, including a new Thunderbolt 3 solution.

SYMPLY will demo its SymplyPRO all-in-one collaborative storage workspace as well as SymplySHARE, an XSAN-compatible desktop shared workgroup solution. The company will also show SymplyRAID, a high-throughput RAID storage system; SymplySTOR, a Thunderbolt 3-enabled storage solution for individual content creators; and Pegasus3 Symply Editing RAID storage system, a desktop RAID solution.

TEKTRONIX will show the Hydra Player, a video playback system with universal demultiplexer and decoder engine.

Video Clarity ClearView Player IP

VIDEO CLARITY will introduce ClearView Player IP, a high-capacity server with record and playback functions for uncompressed video that can record one channel and play back up to two channels of uncompressed video programming into a SMPTE 2022-6/7-compliant network. The company will also show the ClearView Venue Player video server.