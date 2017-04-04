NAB Show Product Preview: Content Management & Control

Interesting times once again: spectrum auctions, consolidation and repacking, ATSC 3.0, Clouds and IP, plus more channels than we can ever watch. Faster, fatter broadband pipes let facilities and control hubs centralize. And with Giga-Terabytes of content streaming-out daily, options for foolproof systems to store, manage, monetize and preserve it all have never been more diverse.

MASTER CONTROL & PLAYOUT AUTOMATION

AVECO will showcase its Redwood Lite video and graphics playback for channel-in-a-box play-to-air and news production. Also featured will be 25th anniversary editions of Media Workflow Automation, ASTRA Studio, and ASTRA MCR, all of which advance the company’s interoperability with numerous partners, streamline workflows, expand localized and streaming capabilities, and enhance integration with MAMs.

Bitcentral Core:News

BITCENTRAL will highlight Central Control’s UI with added functionality for advanced automation and playlist tasks, content syndication, and high-availability through synchronized playout redundancy. New offerings also address ad insertion, branding and graphics.

CINEGY will feature Air PRO, a one-box, integrated software package simplifying channel delivery with Dolby Digital encoding, EAS, Nielsen watermarking, and Cinegy Type branding. New Channel Broadcasting Suite includes modules for playout, graphics, ingest, monitoring, encode/transcode, live production, and more.

CRISPIN will show an enhanced Loading-Dock—a scalable content acquisition, prep and distribution center for manual or automated ingest and transfers. The all-in-one solution can pull data, upload to the cloud, prepare spots and programs, review lo-res clips, and monitor the status of all media being processed.

DNF GTP-30

DNF CONTROLS targets IP-infrastructure with its GTP-30, scalable control without physical I/Os to drive video/KVM routers, switchers, multi-viewers, servers, graphics, tally systems and more; software-only Virtual GTP-30 also available. Also new is the ST600-KIPRO, an Ethernet-based tactile panel. It handles transport control and media management for up to four AJA DDRs, and USP3-TSA turns any touchscreen monitor into a virtual Anywhere Interface Box or Universal Switch Panel.

Enco ClipFire

ENCO will introduce ClipFire, an all-in-one appliance for video, audio or graphics playout with a tap of its touchscreen-optimized interface. It features active button display of thumbnail and clip information and complements MOM (Media Operations Manager), a fault-tolerant, automated ingest, playout and asset management system with newly enhanced graphics, scheduling and NewTek support.

EVERTZ will demo Mediator-X, a scalable, enterprise-class and infrastructure-agnostic platform for asset management, transmission playout, and non-linear delivery; it operates on private or public cloud or dedicated hardware. The company will also show enhancements to its OvertureRT LIVE and OvertureRT LIVE VM integrated playout, and Render-X transcoding solutions.

FLORICAL will debut Acuitas Cloud, which enables faster OTT channel deployment, while Smart Central suite helps Acuitas IP operate in virtualized, private or traditional environments. Enhanced client apps like Remote AirBoss, Supervisory Monitor and Order Entry permit on-air control and oversight from any connected site. Flash Forward adds Signiant and Isilon workflows for centralized ingest, while enterprise-level AirBoss ups “channels managed” to 50.

GRASS VALLEY will demo iTX On-Demand, which automates the preparation of VOD and “catch-up” TV assets, either from pre-recorded or live content, by embedding complex workflow recipes into the production workflow.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS will unveil Unified Playout, an integration of Versio and xG Schedule. It merges Versio’s natively IP playout with xG’s rights, planning and scheduling system using Microsoft Azure cloud services. Versio IP Playout optimizes deployment and agility with future-ready, Cloud-native automation.

NVERZION will premiere NFinity, a configurable media server with on-the-fly up/down/cross-conversion, playback of encoded formats without transcoding, unlimited record or playback I/O’s without content transfers, and direct playback from shared file systems.

PEBBLE BEACH will demonstrate Orca, its virtualized channel-in-a-box for public or private clouds, hosting multiple channels controlled by Marina automation. The company will also show Lighthouse, a web-based remote monitoring and management system for the Marina environment, and 4K Dolphin, a highly automated multichannel branding and playout with integrated audio, video and graphics.

PIXEL POWER will highlight its Stream- Master Media Processing platform, a portfolio of virtualized, software-defined capabilities, including StreamMaster DELIVER, an integrated playout solution, which operates on-premises in a datacenter, or the cloud; uses off-the-shelf hardware, and offers 3D graphics, DVE, and live feed mixes. New Gallium Workflow Orchestration provides virtualized tools to automate content prep, packaging, graphics, branding and playout.

PLAYBOX TECHNOLOGY will show new multifile container and format transcoding features for its CloudAir software-as-a-service for broadcast playout as well as a new editor interface for graphic templates, improved playlist editing with advanced electronic program guide export and automated linking of stored assets.

PRIMESTREAM will introduce new features to its FORK platform, including integration with third parties for end-to-end capture, production, asset management and delivery workflows for traditional to OTT broadcasters.

RUSHWORKS will show updates to its A-LIST BROADCAST automation platform, along with updated VDESK and REMO production systems, Ctrl+R camera control, and ANYSCREEN hosting.

SNELL ADVA NCED MEDIA (SAM) will unveil Morpheus UX, a totally configurable web interface for their playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions. Its tools enable operators to define unique, facility-specific and cost-efficient playout interfaces.

TSL will showcase added support for IP and 4K to its Tallyman broadcast control system.

NEWSROOM

AVECO will show added support for workflow streamlining functions for individual and multistudio environments for its ASTRA Studio automation platform for news and sports production. Aveco has also added remote ad and news insertion via stream-splicing and SDI, enhanced News Wheel MCR and boosted MAM integration to ASTRA MCR.

AVID will demonstrate how its Story-Centric Workflow connects production teams in the cloud and distributes their work beyond traditional outlets. It incorporates multiple Avid solutions, including new panes within MediaCentral | UX that increase newsroom and production efficiency. Also, Social Media Hub gains a MediaCentral | UX pane to retrieve, modify and filter social media content within the newsroom interface.

BITCENTRAL has added more intuitive operation and multi-user collaboration with new integrated camera workflows and a refreshed interface to its Core:News platform. It also features Ross Inception (NRCS) integration, Mac-platform availability, and Brightcove collaboration for publishing to OTT platforms. Continuum, Bitcentral’s digital “story-first” system, showcases studio operation with NRCS orchestration for story delivery ahead of newscast time, or publishing to OTT/VOD.

CINEGY returns its all-in-one NEWS software for live production that runs on commodity hardware. It integrates tightly with Cinegy’s MAM solution, Cinegy Archive, and Cinegy Desktop.

DALET will debut Unified News Operations (UNO), combining traditional news production and distribution functions into a comprehensive, agile and scalable solution.

Grass Valley GV STRATUS

GRASS VALLEY will return with the latest iteration of GV STRATUS, its production and content management system, featuring a full toolkit to manage on-air operations, live programming, and production media workflows.

MASSTECH will show enhancements to its MassStore for News with an HTML5 News plugin; speech recognition to automatically tag and categorize content; cloud storage utilizing Amazon S3, and more.

OCTOPUS will reprise Newsroom 8, the company’s eponymous NRCS for television and radio. It facilitates editorial collaboration among team members at every stage of the newscast.

ROSS VIDEO will show how native MOS support in its OverDrive Express upgradable automated production control system enables connectivity with NRCS and common newscast devices. The company will also introduce updates to its Inception browser-based NRCS and editorial system.

SNELL ADVANCED MEDIA (SAM) will debut Vibe, an automated solution to deliver news content to all media platforms, managed from any source, and delivered in original form.

TRAFFIC, BUSINESS & RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

BROADVIEW SOFTWARE will premiere BroadView v8.0, a comprehensive traffic, media management and programming solution, scalable from start-up to enterprise level. The returning BroadView OnDemand 2.0 streamlines processes, reduces staff time and opens opportunities in the emerging OTT marketplace.

MYERS will show how increased interoperability for its ProTrack broadcast management software lets users interact with data when, where, and however it’s needed. Utilizing next-gen HTML5 technology, its A/R and sales modules provide visibility to capitalize on revenue opportunities.

PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE will showcase how its LOUISE 5 modular business management solution automates media asset and metadata processes, including contracts and rights, program scheduling, break management, budgets, and multiplatform exposures.

SINTECMEDIA will spotlight BMS OnAir & IBMS business platforms for premium networks, an end-to-end solution for content acquisition, program financial, advanced rights management, and cross-platform scheduling. Also, enhancements to the OnBoard, SIMS and Broadway software platforms are planned.

WIDEORBIT will debut several new enhancements: WO Traffic gains email order approval from practically anywhere via web browser, smartphone or tablet; WO Traffic Mobile adds new order-entry directly from an iPad app to station traffic systems; and WO Programmatic TV, in partnership with stations and groups nationwide, grants ad buyers access to inventory reaching nearly 100 million households.

ARCHIVE & MAM SYSTEMS

ARVATO will mark the NAB debut of its MediaPortal platform, which expands content access to journalists, archivists and media managers by connecting with any source or repository, whether social media feed, internal media management system, or news agency outlet.

DALET will offer a range of Galaxy Media Asset Management-based solutions to streamline multimedia content preparation, advanced versioning, and global distribution workflows. Dalet Workflow Engine automates processes and media logistics. The flexible solution supports multiple standards, plus a comprehensive ecosystem of integrations.

GLOBECAST will rollout Disaster Recovery Services, infrastructure, personnel and expertise to provide an alternative for broadcasters, networks and studios.

MASSTECH will unveil MassStore for Disaster Recovery, which monitors primary automation, copying content and playlists to a secondary location to ensure the station remains on-air with reputation and revenue intact. Updates to MassStore include cloud support, speech-to-text technology for metadata, and an HTML5 plug-in for Avid Media Central.

PRIME FOCUS TECHNOLOGIES will demo their Clear Cloud MAM interoperable mastering format (IMF) media asset management system. It handles end-to-end management of IMF packages, including preview and playout of content stored on the cloud.

PRONOLOGY will showcase its CenterPoint asset management solution, which offers remote and simultaneous access via web browser to an unlimited number of users to acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content. Its Location Intelligence accommodates a wide range of possible workflows and production scenarios.

SGL FlashNet Lite

SGL will show its new FlashNet Lite entry-level archive solution in four expandable configurations: FL Disk, FL Tape, FL Hybrid and FL Optical Disk. New FlashNet Infinity features an interface to manage media with a comprehensive toolset for archive and restore, system health monitoring, analysis and more.

TEDIAL will debut Multiverse, which integrates Evolution MAM with Pebble Beach’s Marina Automation to speed on-demand and linear workflows. Evolution Augmented Storage (AST 2.0), a Hierarchical Storage Management breakthrough, virtualizes file locations, enabling multisite operations, cloud workflows, or hybrid scenarios with an “Augmented Perception” of files independent of physical location.

TELESTREAM will show upgrades to its Vantage Media Processing Platform, now with HDR, IMF, UHD, 4K and QC support. Also at their booth, Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture facilitate real-time media prep for adaptive bitrate streaming and independent multichannel ingest of SD/HD/UHD. Turnkey Wirecast Gear helps create and stream broadcasts to Facebook with place-tagging, group and continuous live streaming, while Social Media Solution readily posts video, text and images to multiple social media outlets.

TMD will show how Convey, its new media logistics application, provides tools to manage production workflows from commissioning to program delivery. Also at its booth, Mediaflex-UMS Analytics, with real-time dashboards to monitor workflow efficiency and identify bottlenecks. Addon MediaPackages manages workflow for creation and delivery to nonlinear /OTT platforms; MediaMiSR integrates with third party scheduling to autogenerate schedule-based workflows, flag-missing content, and manage cached storage for playout.

Wazee Digital Media Hub

VERIZON DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES will showcase the integration of Slicer—a software component of their Uplynk Video Streaming service—into recently acquired Volicon’s Media Intelligence service. The combo leverages its hardware infrastructure to streamline OTT launches.

WAZEE’S new Digital Core asset management is purpose-built for the cloud to manage the complexities of content acquisition, effective workflows, universal access, metadata, and automated delivery to any affiliate or screen.