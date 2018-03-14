NAB Show Product Preview: Cloud and Storage & Recording

As the demand for storage and recording skyrockets, so do the solutions on the NAB show floor. This year attendees can expect to find cloud-based options that can address packaging and metadata delivery, multipurpose video engines that provide ingest, playout and channel origination, and even miniaturized decks that can record and play back broadcast-quality content just as well as the big guys.

CLOUD

AMAGI MEDIA LABS will show CLOUDPORT for VOD, which packages content and metadata for delivery, as well as provide automated QC, and TORNADO content preparation service for generating VOD content from a live feed in real time.

ASPERA will feature the newest version of Aspera Files, an SaaS solution designed for sharing and exchanging large files and data sets directly from cloud and on-prem storage.

AVID will demo Cloud UX MediaCentral, a task-oriented graphical user interface that runs on top of an operating system or mobile device that allows team members to collaborate remotely. The company will also show Cloud VM, which enables a user in a facility to access Media Composer software virtually using a laptop or tablet with a high-speed network connection; and Cloud Remote, which enables users to mix local and remote content in the same timeline.

AWS ELEMENTAL will highlight its cloud-based solutions for use with ingest, production, processing, delivery and networking, with a look at both appliance-based as well as hybrid workflow solutions.

PEBBLE BEACH SYSTEMS will demonstrate Beluga, which helps broadcasters transitioning to the cloud. Beluga integrates with the company’s playout automation system to prep content for linear playout, OTT and VOD distribution.

Playbox Technology CloudAir

PLAYBOX TECHNOLOGY will show the latest versions of its CloudAir virtual broadcast ecosystem.

QUANTUM will debut a hybrid cloud/on-premise solution known as aiWARE for Xcellis. The hybrid solution offers cognitive analytics in areas such as object recognition, optical character recognition and transcription to extract hidden value from on-premise video and audio content.

SDVI will showcase Rally, a cloud-based platform that deploys, manages and optimizes media supply chains for on-premise and cloud infrastructures.

TELESTREAM will highlight its Telestream Cloud Services, a service portal that provides access to a number of digital media processing capabilities in a SaaS model. New features include auto-transcription and file-based quality control as well as Flip transcoding and Workflow services.

STORAGE, RECORDING AND REPLAY

360 SYSTEMS will feature the TSS 2470 II time delay server, which can alter the delay time on-the-fly and handle simple time zone shifting, commercial insertion and disaster recovery.

Avid NEXIS Pro

AVID will showcase two versions of Avid NEXIS: PRO, which can scale to 160TB, and E2, which now supports SSD drives to support multiple streams of ultra-high-resolution media in real time. Additionally, Avid NEXIS Enterprise systems now scale to 4.8 PB of raw storage.

Blackmagic HyperDeck Studio Mini

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN will feature HyperDeck Studio Mini, a miniaturized professional deck that records and plays back broadcast-quality 10-bit video using commonly available SD and UHS-II cards; HyperDeck Studio, a rackmount broadcast deck with dual slots; Blackmagic Video assist, a storage/monitor combination that includes SD card recorders for HD or 4K recording via 7-inch and 5-inch monitor models; and UltraStudio, a Thunderbolt capture and playback solution.

CHYRONHEGO will show its CAMIO 4.4 publishing tool and LUCI5 content generation tool, as well as the next generation of LyricX 3.2, the company’s graphics creation and playout system.

CINEGY will show Cinegy Air PRO, a real-time playout server and automation system.

CONVERGENT DESIGN will showcase Apollo, which can record up to four 1080p streams and offers live switching, and the Odyssey 7+ monitor recorder with a 7.7-inch OLED monitor with 3400:1 contrast and 1280x800 resolution.

EDITSHARE will showcase its XStream EFS storage product family, including the EFS 450, a scale-out storage system that offers enterprise-class storage capabilities and can be configured from 100 TB up to 5 PB.

EVS will demo its series of live production servers, including the XT4K and XS4K servers. The XT4K offers enhanced I/O flexibility for 12G-SDI or IP, UHD-4K operations up to four channels of XAVC-4K and 10-bit HDR. The XS4K provides similar capabilities that are optimized for studio-based ingest and playback.

HARMONIC will showcase its media processing engine VOS SW Cluster, which offers playout as well as encoding, origin and packaging, and can be deployed on private/public cloud and via localized storage.

MASSTECH will show the FlashNet media object storage solution, a scalable system that can be deployed on-prem or across cloud suppliers; and MassStore, a media object framework platform that orchestrates services and workflows from multiple vendors and can manage basic media functions such as movement and search.

NewTek 3Play 3P1

NEWTEK will demonstrate NewTek 3Play 3P1, a replay solution that includes NDI capability as well as 3G SDI input, cross conversion and output. A dual-channel telestration feature allows talent to draw over live video. The company will also show the latest version of the NVG1, the NewTek-Vizrt IP graphics server for delivering real-time animated 3D graphics in resolutions up to 4K.

NVERZION will highlight NFinity, a four-channel broadcast video server designed for broadcast, university, house of worship or production applications.

PRIMESTREAM will introduce new updates to its core technologies to ingest IP sources into single or multiple self-contained file formats and transcode into ProRes, XDCAM, DNxHD, AVC-Intra and H.264, then move that content through to production, management and delivery. Also new is a SaaS review and approval system that can be integrated with existing Xchange systems, or can include a small on-site version of Xchange. The company will also debut an update to its 4K/UHD workflow with support for HDR pass-through, live preview and proxy generation and comprehensive Xchange Public APIs with signatures and client access keys, allowing customers to extend IMF workflow in conjunction with third-party applications.

PLAYBOX TECHNOLOGY will show the latest versions of its server-based Neo IP/SDI playout solutions.

QUANTUM will showcase the Xcellis scaleout NAS storage platform. Also on display is the entry-level Xcellis Foundation storage system, targeted toward small- to medium-sized postproduction facilities and corporate video departments.

Rohde & Schwarz R&S VENICE

ROHDE & SCHWARZ will show the newest generation of the R&S VENICE media server. Offering interoperability with third-party equipment, the media processing and playout platform bridges hybrid SDI and IP broadcast infrastructures. The company will also show the newest version of the R&S CLIPSTER mastering and distribution system.

SUITCASETV plans to show its Iphrame Flyaway ++ for the first time at the NAB show. This remote production technology solution has the ability to handle IP, ASI and SDI signals in a physical or cloud environment. The company may also show Clipper, its continuous recording solution designed for compliance obligation or content storage.

TELESTREAM will be on hand with Light-speed Live Capture, a scalable IP and baseband capture solution that serves as an entry-point ingest solution for live media.

VIDEO CLARITY will show its Venue Player with 4K or 2K capability, and ClearView Player IP, a server with record and playback functions for uncompressed video that can record one channel and play back up to two channels of uncompressed video programming.

VIDEO DEVICES, a brand of Sound Devices, LLC, will show the newest version of its PIX-E Series line of recording field monitors. Features include Apple ProRes and H.264 recording capabilities, a capacitive touchscreen, 500 nits of brightness and a nearly 180-degree angle of view.

VITEC will be at the show with its House of Worship Streaming Solution. Integrated with its Renewed Vision ProVideoServer, the solution allows churches to easily record one or more high-quality encoded streams from a main campus, embed time code and multichannel audio and playback those streams at the satellite campus at any time.