NAB Show Panel Tackling Disruptive Forces in Media Landscape

WASHINGTON—Change seems to be a constant in today’s media landscape and a panel at this year’s NAB Show will put all of those disruptive forces in the spotlight. “Leading Through Disruption” is a panel that will feature four leading women in media as they take a look at how to strategically position an organization to thrive in today’s climate of change, including the effects of digital transformations, consolidation and the big companies of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

From top left: Amy Emmerich, Muriel De Lathouwer, Ginny Morri and Marian Pittman

The panelists include Amy Emmerich, Refinery29; Muriel De Lathouwer, EVS; Ginny Morris, Hubbard Radio; and Marian Pittman, Cox Media Group. The panel will be moderated by Kathy Bachman, former Adweek and Politico reporter. The panel is produced in partnership with NABEF, TVNewsCheck, Alliance for Women in Media and Radio Ink.

“Disruptive forces present a unique opportunity for future-focused leaders to empower competitive advantage,” said Dennis Wharton, NAB executive vice president of communications. “The insights from this impressive panel of executives will address how to fully harness the power of these emerging forces to strengthen business models.”

The “Leading Through Disruption” panel will take place on April 9 on the Main Stage of the 2018 NAB Show.