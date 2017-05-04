NAB Show: Panasonic B2B Effort Emphasizes Connectivity

LAS VEGAS—At its NAB Show press conference Sunday, Panasonic announced a restructure of its corporate B-to-B division with the creation of the Media and Entertainment Solutions Company, which targets sports and entertainment. The division will be one part of Panasonic’s new Connected Solutions Company. The change reflects Panasonic’s strong growth in its business-to-business division, as well as a new emphasis on connectivity via the Internet of Things (IoT).

Masaki Arizono

“Panasonic sees its business-to-business solutions as a growth driver for the entire Panasonic group,” said Masaki Arizono, executive officer, Panasonic Corp., adding that “you can expect to see Panasonic take an increasingly visible role in designing solutions that make full use of the power of IoT.”

Panasonic also discussed the installation of its video production gear and LED displays at the recently opened SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

At the show, Panasonic is debuting the 360-degree Live Camera System AW360C10 and AW-360B10, which can produce 360-degree video in uncompressed 4K/30p. Also new is the AW-HR140 outdoor integrated pan/tilt/zoom FHD remote camera and AU-XPD3 expressP2 Memory Card Drive, equipped with Thunderbolt 3, as well as the AV-HLC100 Live Production Center. The company also hinted of a new “light cinema camera” to be released by CineGear.

