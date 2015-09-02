NAB Show Opens Call for Speakers

WASHINGTON—The countdown to the 2016 NAB Show begins as the National Association of Broadcasters has announced it is accepting speaking proposals for its annual media and entertainment technologies expo. The deadline to submit a speaking proposal is Oct. 31.

“NAB Show seeks presenters with fresh ideas and unique perspectives on key trends and technologies driving the future of media entertainment,” said the NAB in a recent press release. “Submissions featuring case studies on multiplatform distribution, emerging technologies, production and post-production workflows, social and mobile applications, new storytelling techniques, plus changing advertising and business models are highly valued. In addition to broadcast technology, topics related to content creation and distribution are sought for all platforms and sectors, such as film and motion pictures, online video, retail, corporate AV, religious institutions, military and government, education, and live events. Proposals incorporating dynamic and engaging learning formats are desired.”

For instructions on how to submit speaking proposals, as well as more information on NAB Show educational programs, click here.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place April 16-21 in Las Vegas.