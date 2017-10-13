NAB Show NY Touts Tech News, With a Local Touch

NEW YORK—Even though it is said to be one of the fastest growing trade shows in the country, NAB Show New York continues to do what it does best—offer an intimate, personalized look at the latest in media, entertainment and telecom technology for content creators on the East Coast. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, the growth of the show has spilled out beyond the confines of the Javits Convention Center, and for two days, Oct. 18 and 19, nearly 9,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors are expected to attend.

The show will reach across the city itself due to the NAB Show New York’s new Media Collective initiative, a weeklong collaboration between NAB Show New York and other simultaneous media and entertainment events.Those include NAB’s co-location at the convention center with the Audio Engineering Society, as well as the connection to events such as the Chelsea Film Festival and NewBay’s NYC Television Week.

NAB Show New York will also play host to two signature events of the New York State Broadcasters Association. Those include the Digital Leadership Academy, which will cover the latest in digital sales training and content development; and the New York Broadcast Leadership and Hall of Fame Luncheon, which plans to honor Bob Pittman, chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, as Broadcaster of the Year.





On Day One following opening remarks by NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, a keynote addresses one of the most important topics facing the industry, namely cybersecurity and the implications for media and technology.

The keynote will focus on trends in digital security, including evolving threats and best practices for protecting the privacy of businesses and customers. Kevin Collier, Buzzfeed News, moderates the discussion with Paul Liberman, COO of the sports-tech entertainment platform DraftKings, and chief consumer security evangelist Gary Davis from the cybersecurity company McAfee.

Other notable newbies this year include a new Podcast Studio, where attendees can watch as popular New York-based podcasts record episodes live from the show floor, as well as new session formats and new programs such as Roundtable sessions and short-and-snappy Lightning Talks.





This year, a series of expanded Inspiration Stages are designed to connect visitors with leaders in areas such as advertising and branding, AR/VR, ATSC 3.0, live production and streaming. The stages focus on four main areas — Focus FWD Keynote Stage, Tech FWD Stage 1, Content FWD Stage 2 and Create FWD Stage 3 — that spotlight case studies, explore evolving business models and feature detailed information on key sessions. For example, the Focus FWD Keynote Stage will feature an array of keynote speakers and in-depth roundtable discussions.





NAB Show New York will debut the TV on Wall Street program on Oct. 19. Produced in partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence and Summit Ridge Group, the one-day conference offers a business perspective on the economic influences driving the evolution of media, including new technologies and investment opportunities. The conference kicks off with a financial overview of the media industry followed by a keynote conversation with FOX Television Stations executive Joe Dorrego. The afternoon keynote will feature Julie Menin, the Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.





Also new this year will be a track of sessions known as Best of BEIT that will highlight key research featured within NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) Conference. Held at the Tech FWD Stage 1—an area within the show that showcases top trends in technology as well as the satellite industry—the Best of BEIT sessions will tackle UHD, NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0, cybersecurity and big data. As a companion piece, the show will also feature a roundtable of discussions called Best of BEIT Engage!, which promotes interaction between attendees and industry experts. Expect to see issues such as implementation of IP playout systems and the use of drones in broadcast.





Sam Matheny



“Best of BEIT will provide in-depth explanations and examples of how traditional broadcast engineering functions continue to merge with information technology,” said Sam Matheny, NAB’s chief technology officer.





The uniqueness of this New York-based show remains its location, and NAB will honor the role the city plays in television production with a new “Created in New York” Award.





Marvel Television leaders Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory will be honored for not only building Marvel into a leading television studio with programming such as “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Marvel’s The Defenders,” but also for the role that New York plays in Marvel productions. The two producers will participate in a keynote following their award presentation.





It’s important to recognize those local leaders who have used the city as a backdrop for creating vibrant and compelling programming, the NAB said. “While turning Marvel Television into a powerhouse studio, both Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory proved it is possible to use one location—in this case, New York City—to evoke a wholly unique look and feel to multiple series,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president, Conventions and Business Operations.



Find out more at www.nabshowny.com.