NAB Show NY: Telestream to Show Capture and Streaming Products

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream will be at NAB Show New York to demonstrate Lightspeed Live Stream for live multiscreen encoding, packaging and distribution, and Lightspeed Live Capture for video capture and processing.

Telestream Lightspeed Live Stream delivers enterprise-class live streaming for media and entertainment companies, corporations, government agencies and educational facilities. It can be deployed as a stand-alone solution for live multiscreen services or combined with the Vantage Media Processing Platform via the optional Lightspeed Live Capture product.

Lightspeed Live Capture is a highly scalable and flexible multiple channel capture solution for ingesting high resolution and proxy files for use in production, post-production or broadcast workflows. Includes professional RS422 VTR control for log and capture.

Visit Telestream in the exhibit hall in booth N325.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]