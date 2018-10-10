NAB Show NY: IHSE to Unveil Draco Extender Products

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE will be at NAB Show New York to showcase the Draco ultra 495 Series. Built on IHSE's Draco ultra series extender platform and using the company’s Lici technology, the new Draco 495 series extenders for HDMI 2.0 provide full 4K video distribution for UHD 2160p, 30-bit 4:4:4 signals. The Draco ultra 495 transmitter/receiver set extends 4K (4096 x 2160 or 3840 x 2160) video and USB HID peripherals from the host system up to 10 kilometers/6.2 miles over single-mode fiber. They can be integrated as part of the Draco ultra series KVM switch fabric to share connections between HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort devices.

The Draco ultra 495 series extenders' visually lossless technology delivers graphics and video playback performance with the computer centrally located in a machine room via a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable. The company says these extenders also support audio transmission via the HDMI interface. Also available are optional Draco vario add-on modules for digital audio input and output as well as data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232. For a direct video access in the server room, the CPU (TX) includes a local output to connect a control monitor. At the same time, there is a local input on the CON unit (RX) to connect a locally connected source (switchable). For mission-critical and 24/7 operations such as broadcast, 3D design, visualization and military command-and-control environments, the units can be installed in chassis assemblies for redundant power and redundant path distribution.

IHSE will also showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company’s Draco vario series. This virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The Remote IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via RDP (remote desktop protocol) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. According to the company the functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines.

IHSE will be on the show floor in booth N439.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]