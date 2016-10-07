NAB Show New York to Host Live Streaming Conference

WASHINGTON—With live streaming emerging as a major trend in broadcast, the 2016 NAB Show New York has announced that it will host an inaugural Live Streaming Conference. The one-day event will seek to address the latest in online video and will include a keynote from Facebook executive Bob Gruters.

Bob Gruters

The Live Streaming Conference, which is produced in association with Digital Media Wire, will feature research, case studies, keynote presentations and panel sessions on the latest methods of content creators, brands and marketers are using to build, engage and monetize audiences with live streaming video, as well as best practices for analytics and new forms of content distribution.

In his keynote, Gruters, the U.S. group lead for Facebook’s Tech/Telco, Entertainment and Multicultural business teams in North America, will share the social media site’s view on the future of mobile video, upcoming video formats, and what brands should do to keep pace and understand their mobile video efforts.

The 2016 NAB Show New York is scheduled to take place from Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. The Live Streaming Conference will be held on Nov. 9.

For more information, visit www.nabshowny.com.