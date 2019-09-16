NAB Show New York to Examine Balance of Tech and Art in ‘Russian Doll’

WASHINGTON—Key production and post-production collaborators on Netflix’s “Russian Doll” comedy series will headline a session at NAB Show New York, Oct. 17, on finding the right balance between technology and art.

Natasha Lyonne in "Russian Doll"

The session, “How Tech Serves Art in Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’” will include feature colorist Nat Jencks, post supervisor Lisa Melodia and cinematographer Chris Teague. The group is also expected to talk about taking advantage of new technologies to depict a highly cinematic version on New York while prioritizing storytelling.

“This session will answer burning questions on how the advent of 6K cameras, HDR imagery, 4K delivery and other advanced tools have revolutionized post-production and led to incredibly sharp and vibrant visuals,” says NAB EVP Chris Brown.

Goldcrest Post Senior Colorist Jencks, a 10-year veteran with credits ranging from studio features and indies to episodic series, commercials and music videos, and cinematographer Teague worked together on finalizing the look of “Russian Doll.”

Based in New York City, Melodia has past experience working on comedies such as “The Jim Gaffigan Show” for TV Land and “The Detour” for TBS, as well as movies for HBO. She is currently the post supervisor on Darren Star's new show, “Emily in Paris.”

Teague is an acclaimed cinematographer. He received an Emmy award for his work on “Russian Doll.” His credits include working on six Sundance-selected feature films, writing and directing several award-winning short films and recipient of the Best Cinematography award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Russian Doll” has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, so far earning three of those during this past weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half Hour) and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

More information is available on the NAB Show New York website.