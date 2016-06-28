NAB Show New York Seeks Speakers

WASHINGTON—Speaking proposals for the 2016 NAB Show New York are now being accepted. Educational sessions for the show will be held on five Inspiration Stages throughout the exhibit floor.

Topics that NAB is looking for in proposals include advertising/adtech; ATSC 3.0; advances in production/post; cloud services; digital/online content trends; digital strategies; live production; made in New York productions; multi-platform content and delivery; news; satellite applications; OTT/streaming media; and virtual reality.

The deadline for submitting speaker proposals will be Aug. 31. Selected speakers will be notified by Sept. 30. For more information, click here.

The 2016 NAB Show New York will take place from Nov. 9-10 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.