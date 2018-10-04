NAB Show New York: Pavilions Feature Demos, Learning Opportunities

A Post|Production Campus session at NAB Show New York.

NEW YORK — Attendees at NAB Show New York can take in interactive demos and learn from skill-building sessions within curated areas, grouping like-technologies, applications and solutions in one easy-to-navigate destination.

CONNECTED MEDIA|IP

With exhibits and a full education program, attendees will gain an advanced understanding of enhanced workflows and new knowledge on IPTV, OTT, mobile, social and cloud. Pavilion sessions Include speakers from Amazon Web Services, Bitmovin Inc., Broadpeak, Infomir, IPV Limited, THEOplayer and Witbe Inc.

THE PODCAST STUDIO

At the Podcast Studio on the show floor convention-goers can watch as radio business-focused and popular New York-based podcasts record episodes live from the show floor. Attendees will hear interviews with premiere NAB Show New York presenters and have a chance to meet some favorite voices from various podcasts; all before the episodes are released to the public. The Podcast Studio will be "on-air" Wednesday, October 17 and Thursday, October 18.

POST + PRODUCTION PAVILION

The curated exhibit destination will offer hands-on demonstrations of the latest tools and technology for professionals working in animation, VFX/3D graphics, editing, mastering and duplication, motion graphics, subtitling and more. The pavilion also features the immersive learning and networking area, the Post|Production Campus. Participating exhibitors include AbelCine, ALT Systems Inc., LensRentals.com, LumaForge, postPerspective, SlingStudio, The Mandy Network, Verb8tm Inc. and Verbit Software Ltd.

POST|PRODUCTION CAMPUS

The Post|Production Campus features advanced training for content creators and editors

The immersive learning and networking area, located in the Post+Production Pavilion, covers everything from shoot to post. Visitors can watch 30-minute presentations at the theater that impart solid information and product knowledge direct from exhibitors and vendors. The pavilion is produced in partnership with Future Media Concepts.

SATCON

The SATCON pavilion helps attendees learn what's next for satellite-based communications.

They can explore and compare solutions for satellite-enabled communications, terrestrial wireless, mobile and hybrid technologies for global communications, content delivery and distribution. Exhibitors include Brainstorm US Inc., Dynamic Drive Pool (DDP) Americas, EchoStar Satellite Services LLC, Matrox Video, Newtec and Sencore.