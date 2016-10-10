NAB Show New York Nabs Corwin, Henderson for Ad Keynote

Lewis Henderson

WASHINGTON—On Nov. 10, Charlie Corwin, co-chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and co-CEO of the company’s North America branch, and Lewis Henderson, CEO of The Marketing Arm’s entertainment group, will head up the advertising keynote during NAB Show New York. The two will discuss brand partnerships and the best ways to deliver results across broadcast and digital.

At Endemol, Corwin has helped develop television series that include “Miami Ink” and its Los Angeles and New York spinoffs, “Swamp People,” and “Storm Chasers.” Henderson, meanwhile, oversees The Marketing Arm’s branded content and commercials business, including campaigns and content development.

Charlie Corwin

“Endemol Shine and The Marketing Arm are responsible for some incredibly innovative and fun brand integrations, and I’m excited that their respective leaders will be joining us onstage at NAB Show New York,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “As content production evolves, producers and advertisers will continue to redefine their relationship with viewers, and Charlie Corwin and Lewis Henderson are at the forefront of that change.”

The advertising keynote will be held on Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m.