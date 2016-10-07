NAB Show New York Floor Attractions Expanded

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced new additions to its exhibitor and attractions list for its 2016 NAB Show New York taking place on November 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Debuting at NAB Show New York this year is a ‘VR Village,’ showing the latest advancements in virtual reality technology, a pavilion called ‘Connected Media|IP,’ featuring a series of exhibits on mobile, social and cloud service technology, another called ‘Innovation Lab,’ presenting entrepreneurs who are developing products and services for the media industry and a ‘Drone Pavilion,’ showing off the latest unmanned aerial vehicles.

There will be more than 50 new educational opportunities visitors will be able to take advantage of located on five ‘Inspiration Stages’ throughout the show floor. Topics to take the stage are New York film and television productions, live events, news, innovation investments, advanced advertising, virtual reality and satellite technology. InfoComm Connections will be co-locating with the show as well, featuring a series of signature InfoComm educational conferences.

As for manufacturer exhibitors, more than 300 companies are expected to be in attendance. Industry brands like Akamai, Arista Networks, CCPIT.ECC, Draco Broadcast and IBM Cloud Video will be making first time appearances.

For more information on this year’s NAB Show New York, visit its website.