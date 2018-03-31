NAB Show: Magewell to Unveil User-Friendly Streaming Encoder

LAS VEGAS — Magewell will unveil the Ultra Stream HDMI hardware-based streaming encoder at the 2018 NAB Show, making internet content production and sharing simpler, even for nontechnical users.

Ultra Stream HDMI lets users easily control the encoder to record or stream high-quality video, using intuitive, on-device buttons, or free apps for iOS, Android and tablet devices. The encoder can be configured within minutes using these smartphone apps, and network or Bluetooth connectivity, rather than a computer. Once security, encoding and destination parameters are set, recording and live streaming can be started and stopped using the unit’s physical buttons or virtual buttons in the app.

Users, such as church volunteers, teachers, gamers, corporate marketers, and live event organizers, can stream to services like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live, or a custom-specified RTMP server. Ultra Stream HDMI captures, encodes and streams up to 1080p60 video via an HDMI input interface from sources like video cameras, Blu-ray players and game consoles. It also supports 4K HDMI inputs at 60fps with 4:2:0 color subsampling, and automatic HD downconverting for recording and streaming.

The compact system also records MP4 files to a USB drive or smartphone, with support for H.264 video compression and AAC audio. Two distinct combinations of resolution, frame rate and bitrate can be specified, enabling simultaneous recording and streaming with different parameters.

Ultra Stream HDMI is slated for summer release, with additional models planned for later this year that offer advanced features and input connectivity for experienced streaming users.

Magewell will be in booth SU6324.