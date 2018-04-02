NAB Show Launches eSports Conference

LAS VEGAS — The 2018 NAB Show is launching a new conference focusing on the emerging eSports market.

“eSports: Get in on the Action” will get underway starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, as part of the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The conference, which is produced in partnership with the eSports Ad Bureau and takes place in North Hall Meeting Rooms N253 and N257, comprises six sessions focused on audience targeting and growth, sponsorship opportunities and real-world success stories.

• Provide information on how to utilize demographic indicators to identify and nurture specific audiences, in addition to how media companies can leverage numerous technologies, device habits and trends to create successful multiplatform campaigns;

• Feature companies that develop engaging content opportunities that best connect with audiences;

• Provide an overview of what is needed to create unique sponsorship options;

• Include agencies, producers, media sellers, buyers and clients sharing their insights on successfully implemented sponsorship and branding campaigns.

“The new eSports conference will combine practical business information with the latest technology and insight from sports-savvy professionals,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We look forward to exploring the forces that are shaping the future of the eSports global phenomenon.”

For more information the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.