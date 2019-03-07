NAB Show In-Vehicle Experience Previews ‘Next Frontier of Content Distribution’

LAS VEGAS—As mobile becomes an increasingly important part of consumers’ media consumption habits, the 2019 NAB Show next month in Las Vegas will feature a new exhibit floor destination.

The In-Vehicle Experience, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will offer educational sessions and live demos to showcase content development, delivery and monetization opportunities related to connected vehicles, NAB announced today.

“As automobile technology evolves towards autonomy and even more advanced forms of transportation, vehicles are becoming the next frontier for content distribution,” said Chris Brown, NAB EVP of conventions and business operations.

The NAB Show will provide a forum for vehicle makers and media companies “to discuss and collaborate” on in-vehicle entertainment, he added.

In-Vehicle Experience sessions will examine media displays, voice-activation technology, audio design and HD radio. Audi and Xperi will be on hand to live demo the latest in-car technologies to drive content and engage consumers.

During the “Autonomous Cars and Amazing Experiences: Safety, Content & Connectivity” session on April 8, a panel of experts will discuss the technology that will enable future content consumption in autonomous vehicles as well as related security matters. Panelists will include: Carla Bailo of the Center for Automotive Research (CAR); James Buczkowski of Ford Motor Company; Shailen Bhatt of ITS America; Nakul Duggal of Qualcomm Technologies Inc.; and Sam Matheny of the National Association of Broadcasters.

The NAB Show will be held April 6-11. Exhibits are open April 8-11.

More information is available on the NAB Show website.