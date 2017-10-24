NAB Show Extends BEITC Paper Proposals Deadline

WASHINGTON—There is some extra time to get proposals for the 2018 NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology conference in, as the NAB has announced a deadline extension to Oct. 31.

The 2018 BEITC will base its series of presentations off these submissions, covering a wide range of topics. NAB says it looks favorably on proposals that feature engaging content, original research or highly regarded speakers. Proposals promoting specific products or services will not be accepted, although proposals explaining the underlying technologies used in broadcast products and services will be considered.

For accepted proposals, NAB encourages submission of written papers, which will be included in the Proceedings of the 2018 BEITC that will be published prior to the 2018 NAB Show.

For more information or to submit a proposal, click here.

The 2018 NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas from April 7-12.