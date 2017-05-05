NAB Show: Evolution Digital, Conax Show eVUE-TV Enhancements

LAS VEGAS—Evolution Digital and Conax announced seven additional deployments of Evolution’s eVUE-TV IP VOD solution with pre-integrated Conax multi-DRM.

Evolution Digital President/CTO Brent Smith

The seven operators deploying eVUETV on the National Cable Television Cooperative’s VU-IT! platform include Docomo Pacific, Antietam Communications, Frankfort Plant Board, Orbitel Communications, Easton Utilities, MTC Cable and Wyandotte Cable TV. eVUE-TV enables these operators to deliver IP VOD programming and is used as a back-office solution for integration with OTT apps and the TiVo user interface and functionalities.

At the Conax booth, the company is showing its collaboration with Evolution on eVUE-TV. Through eVUE-TV, operators can add IP VOD, IP linear and network DVR content, as well as grow IP video services.

Rohit Mehra, SVP Americas for Conax, said the company offers support for Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady and Apple FairPlay Streaming, along with a next-generation Conax Connected Access IPTV security client that combines CA/IPTV/DRM functionality in one.

By supporting multiple DRMs, Conax’ solution helps cable operators delivering IPTV services via eVUE-TV to reach viewers on any connected device type, Mehra said.

“Using the complete, pre-integrated and high-security solution, operators can easily migrate to IP at a price point that makes sense,” said Evolution Digital President/CTO Brent Smith.

