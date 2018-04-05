NAB Show Conference Showcases Machine Learning and AI for Filmmaking

LAS VEGAS--“Get Ready for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence” is a new half-day program that will be part of The Next-Generation Media Technologies Conference at this year’s NAB Show.

Taking place Tuesday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, the program will present six panels examining the impact of machine and artificial intelligence on production, post, filmmaking, and digital content creation.

“We’re looking forward to hosting some of the industries’ leading creatives and technologists as they reveal how neural networks and other advancements are enabling production techniques previously thought impossible,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president, Conventions and Business Operations.

The six sessions—taking place in North Meeting Room N257 at the Las Vegas Convention Center—will explore whether machine intelligence can increase productivity, efficiencies and creativity in production planning, animation, visual effects, post-production and localization. Panelists will also delve into the capabilities of today’s neural network-based tools, and their potential to alter jobs, workflows and the nature of content itself.

[Read: NAB Show Previewing Future Of Content Production In New Session]

The program kicks off with “The Evolution of Content Production Aided by Machine Learning,” featuring Usman Shakeel, WW Technical Leader, Media and Entertainment at Amazon Web Services. Next, Jean Bolot, vice president of Research and Innovation for Technicolor will present “Optimizing Production With Neural Networks.” At 9:45, Norman Hollyn, editor/professor at The USC School of Cinematic Arts and Todd Burke, principal solutions engineer at Adobe Systems will explore “How Machine Intelligence Is Transforming Editorial.”

The second set of sessions begins at 10:40 with Rick Grandy, senior solutions architect for Nvidia, speaking about “New Frontiers in Animation and Computer Graphics,” followed with “From Dailies to Master: Machine Intelligence Comes to Video Workflows,” at 11 a.m., featuring Weyron Enriques, vice president of product development at Deluxe Technology, Barbara Ford Grant, senior vice president, Digital Production Services, HBO, and Adrian Graham, cloud solutions architect, M&E, at Google.

The program concludes at 11:40 a.m. with Jeff Kember, technical director, Office of the CTO, Google Cloud discussing “The Future of Content With Machine Intelligence,” and the impact these new algorithms and this increased compute power could have on the entertainment industry.