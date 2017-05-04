NAB Show: ChyronHego VPX Makes Virtualization a Reality

LAS VEGAS—Emphasizing the importance of virtualization and making it viable for broadcasters, ChyronHego showcased its VPX virtual production server at the company’s Sunday press conference. Designed for hosting end-to-end live production workflows, VPX allows broadcast news operations to run content creation and playout software in a virtualized, IT-based environment.

Click Effects PRIME user interface

Acknowledging that the potential for virtualization has existed for some time, ChyronHego Chief Marketing Officer Jesper Gawell said, “We asked ourselves, ‘Why is this not a reality for broadcasters?’”

Gawell continued, “With the VPX platform, we’re going to the next phase in IT-based broadcast operations by enabling these solutions to run in a virtualized server environment. With VPX, we clearly show the transformation from SDI to IP to IT is here.”

Also new from ChryonHego is Click Effects PRIME, a turnkey graphics authoring solution for live arena and stadium A/V presentations. Combining the authoring, rendering and data binding power of ChyronHego’s PRIME graphics ecosystem with the graphics generation and custom digital display control of its Click Effects CrossFire and Blaze solutions, Click Effects PRIME features realtime integration with ChyronHego’s new Live Assist Panels for user interface creation and scripting, as well as the Live Compositor software-based video switching system.

Copyright NAB 2017