NAB Show Adds 200+ New Exhibitors

LAS VEGAS—Google is among 215 companies that will exhibit for the first time at this year’s NAB Show, the National Association of Broadcasters announced. Other newcomers include Gearhouse Broadcast, Aeson LED Display Technologies, ALC NetworX, Sigma Corp of America, MX1, Vimeo and TiVo.

(Find a full list of exhibitors online or search for particular companies here.)

NAB Show will also feature several new technology-focused pavilions: the Facebook Live Video Solutions Pavilion; the Cybersecurity and Content Protection Pavilion; an IP Showcase; the NextGen TV Hub: Powered by ATSC 3.0; and the Connected Car Hackathon.

“This influx of new exhibitors highlights the unique position of NAB Show at the center of the convergence of media, entertainment and technology,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown.

The 2017 NAB Show exhibit floor will comprise 1,700+ companies, including 751+ international exhibitors, spread over more than 1 million net square feet of space at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NAB Show is held April 22-27, and the exhibits will be showcased April 24-27.