NAB Product Preview: Transmission



This year may be a very busy year for television transmission product manufacturers. It’s likely that many broadcasters have not been happy with channel assignments, power levels, or just a hurried job of the DTV transition. No matter what the reason, broadcasters are fighting for every viewer and streamlining their operations. Helping in that fight are the latest developments in exciters, transmission line, transmitters, facility control, and antennas. Whether it’s going mobile handheld, making sites more robust, or just reaching out a bit further, there will be something at the NAB Show this year for just about everyone.



TRANSMITTERS



AIM UHF by Array Solutions will present its 5 KHz to 1 GHz, temperature-compensated oscillator (TCXO). Features include scan averaging up to 256 times and a Type-N RF connector.



Axcera will highlight its Innovator CX, a compact air-cooled UHF television transmitter, translator, and echo-canceling gap filler/repeater, along with the 6X Series liquid-cooled LDMOS transmitter. Also for review will be Axcera’s complete ATSC Mobile DTV system, the DM8CR ATSC exciter, and the Visionary Series high power IOT transmitter.



Comlab Scientel will have on hand its low-cost television transmitter (TVTX), designed for low-power, remote sites.



DekTec will feature its DTA-2111 multistandard VHF/UHF modulator for the PCI Express bus, and applicable for most QAM, OFDM and VSB modulation. schemes. Features include agile output from 36 to 1002 Mhz.



Egatel will showcase their TLE6800 high power liquid-cooled transmitters. Also, check out the TE9000MP series, which incorporate power amplifiers based on LDMOS 50 Volt technology. And be sure to catch the RE9000MP series medium power gap fillers, along with the new MTD5000 micro-transmitters for both MFN and SFN networks.



Electrosys will display the DVB-T2 Exciter, along with the ISDB-T Exciter and its UHF liquid-cooled transmitter, which features a new amplifier. design. Also for review is the new UHF liquid-cooled amplifier.



Harris Broadcast will showcase the Apex M2X Exciter IP and Satellite Modules, along with the new Multi-System Controller (MSC). The MSC is the next generation control platform designed specifically for Harris transmitter products, including Maxiva UHF (ULX and UAX) and Platinum VHF DTV (VLX and VAX) DTV transmitters.



KTech Telecommunications will be at the NAB Show with its FRQ-3000 8-VSB receiver that demodulates a DTV signal, updates the PSIP VCT, and generates DVB-ASI and SMPTE-310M output signals simultaneously. The unit will also auto generate a standby video message at loss of input.





Larcan OasisLarcan will introduce its Oasis Series of liquid cooled UHF digital transmitters, featuring “Cool-Dock” technology, allowing hot-pluggable PA and power supply modules without interrupting coolant flow. Also new for 2011 is the Octane Mobile encoder-multiplexer for M/H service, as well as the In-SiNC RF demodulator.



Rohde & Schwarz will be showing their R&S Nx8600 high power liquid-cooled transmitter, along with the KGO880 self-contained outdoor enclosure for FM/TV transmitters. While you’re at the booth, check out the R&S SCx8000 low power transmitter, with its new exciter, the R&S SX801.



R.V.R. Elettronica will introduce the Gold video TV exciter, the Blue Digital TV video exciter, and a 50 Watt RMS digital transmitter. While you are there, check out its direct-to-channel TV exciter and UHF transmitter, featuring modular design and scalability from 5 kW to 20 kW.





Rohde & Schwarz R&S SCx8000 with the R&S SX801 exciterScreen Service Broadcasting Technologies will highlight its SDT ARK-6 product line, a universal driver which can be used in DVB-T/T2, PAL, ATSC/MH, NTSC, ISDB-T modulations.



Thomson Broadcast will display the ELITE 1000 Green Power UHF TV transmitter, featuring 50 Volt LDMOS technology, low power consumption, and an output power of up to 14 kW ATSC per cabinet. For high-power UHF operation, the DCX Paragon DTV transmitter will be available for review, featuring MSDC-IOT technology. Also check out both the ATSC-M/H exciter and the ISDB-Tb exciter.





Thomson ELITE 1000 Green Power UHF TV transmitterANTENNAS & TRANSMISSION LINE



Aldena Telecomunicazioni will debut the new ATS0807920 TV gap-filler antenna, a turnstyle antenna with four dipoles and omnidirectional radiation.



ERI (Electronics Research Inc.) will offer for review its 1329 rigid aluminum coaxial transmission line, which is available in 3-1/8-inch, 4-1/16-inch, and 6-1/8-inch (50 and 75 ohm) sizes. Also from ERI, check out the CS203 1-5/8-inch and CS400 4-1/16-inch broadband motorized coax switch.



Jampro will showcase its UHF RWED-516-U compact TV mask/filter combiner, along with the JA/MS-BB Prostar broadband UHF slot antenna, which offers an economic alternative to purchasing, installing and maintaining multiple antennas. Also up for review is the JAT-UHF Superturnstile Batwing antenna, featuring a hot-dip galvanized structure.



Kathrein will show its UHF superturnstile antennas for DTV, along with a UHF antenna panel for mixed polarization: circular, elliptical, slant, horizontal or vertical. There’s also a VHF Band III dipole antenna, for top or side mount, directed at DAB broadcast applications.



Micronetixx Communications will show-off the LPC Series UHF elliptical and circular polarized antennas. Each antenna is custom built so the customer can specify a vertical component from 10 percent to a full C/P (50/50) ratio. Beam tilts are also offered up to 1.75 degrees.



Propagation Systems Inc. will show two versions of their UHF slot antenna PSILP, a cross-section display of the PSIUSM, and a configuration of its UHF broadband panel antenna PSIUP.



SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric) will show their DLP-V antenna, designed for mobile broadcast applications. Also look for the TLP-BB antenna, a side-mounted, lower power UHF antenna, and a 6-pole, tunable 470 MHz to 860 MHz 50 Watt filter. There’s also a 4 KW filter for digital and analog TV standards.



Telmec Broadcasting will have on display its 50 Watt digital filter (6 cavity) and the 50 Watt digital filter (4 cavity).



FACILITY CONTROL



Broadcast Devices Inc. will showcase the DPS-100D digital RF power measurement system, which includes a precision directional coupler. Also for review will be the SWP-200T Series RF switch controller, for use with up to 4 RF transfer switches.



Burk Technology will show its Climate Guard, to monitor temperature, humidity, flood, and other environmental conditions. Also for review will be the GSC/VRC IP converter, which allows integration of legacy GSC3000 and VRC2500 systems with ARC Plus and AutoPilot 2010 over IP networks.



Davicom (Comlab Inc.) will show its MAC expansion module, which adds extra I/O capability to any one of its MAC products. Also for review, the Davicom MAC Site Monitoring Firmware 5.41.



Kintronic is showing its prefabricated building, designed for broadcast, telecommunications, and other communications. uses. Features include lightweight aluminum, heavy gauge steel, or concrete construction.



Sine Control Technology will offer for review the POWERCLAMP series 10 TVSS transient voltage surge suppressor.



Superior Electric will exhibit its STABILINE power quality products, including automatic voltage regulators, uninterruptible power supplies, surge protective devices and power conditioners.



V-Soft Communications will offer new features to the Probe-4, including optimization for Windows 7 multi-core systems. V-Soft will also show its new on-line Web radio-TV propagation prediction programs.



WorldCast Systems Inc. will offer the new API (Advanced Programmable Interface) available on the Audemat Mini Control Silver remote facility control unit.



TOWER LIGHTING



Dialight will introduce the Vigilant Series L-856 LED high-intensity beacon, along with the L-864 LED red medium-intensity beacon. Also check out the L-864/L-865 LED-based dual red/white beacon and the L-810 RTO Series red LED obstruction lights.



TWR Lighting Inc. will present its L450-864/865—L450 DUAL LED red/white, medium intensity LED obstacle light.



