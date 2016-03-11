NAB Online Video Conference Keynote Adds Amazon’s Michael Paull

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the full schedule for its Online Video Conference, which will take place in conjunction with the 2016 NAB Show, including setting Michael Paull, Amazon vice president of digital video, as the conference’s keynote speaker.

Michael Paull Paull will discuss the OTT environment, how it intrigues content creators, providers and customers, and business models that could prove to be successful. VideoNuze’s Will Richmond will serve as the panel’s moderator.

Other panels the NAB is highlighting include a research presentation by Brett Sappington, director of research at Parks Associates, titled “Adoption, Churn, and the Risky Lives of OTT Video Services;” “TV and Video Advertising in Transition” that features Scott Ferber of Videology, Anil Jain of Brightcove, Rany Ng of Google, and Operative’s Lorne Brown as the moderator; “Mobile Vido’s Explosion: Personalized TV Has Arrived” with Paul Peterman of Facebook, Frank Sinton of Beachfront Media, Tom Herman of DashBid and Neil Katz of The Weather Company, and moderated by Jonathan Weitz of IBB Consulting Group; and “To Stream or Not Stream: What Content Owners Should Consider When Going OTT” moderated by Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg News and a panel made up of Andrew Ferrone of Roku, Braxton Jarratt of Clearlap, Tom Pickett of Ellation and David Simon of AOL.

NAB’s Online Video Conference will take place from April 18-19. The 2016 NAB Show goes from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.