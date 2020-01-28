NAB Leadership Foundation Opens Service Awards Applications

Deadline for the 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards is March 6

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation today announced it has begun accepting entries for the 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards to recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

Recipients will be honored at a black-tie gala attended by broadcast executives, policymakers and regulators on Tuesday, June 9, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Local radio and television broadcasters from around the United States will be honored for their exceptional commitment to keeping local communities informed, safe and helpful to those in need. During the gala, the dedication of those being honored for their community service will be spotlighted.

Eight Service to Community Awards will be presented, one each for radio and TV broadcasters in four categories, including broadcast groups; large/major market (TV DMAs 1-50 and Radio Markets 1-50); media market (TV DMAs 51-10 and Radio Markets 51-150); and small market (TV DMAs 101-210 and Radio Markets 151-300).

The deadline for entering is Friday, March 6.

Entry rules and other information is available online.