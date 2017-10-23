NAB Bestows Distinguished Service Award on Robin Roberts

WASHINGTON—Robin Roberts is the latest recipient of the NAB’s Distinguished Service Award, per a press release from the organization. The “Good Morning America” co-anchor will receive the award during the opening of the 2018 NAB Show.

The Distinguished Service Award recognizes members of the broadcast community who have made “significant and lasting contributions to the industry,” per NAB. Previous recipients include Bob Schieffer, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope, Walter Cronkite and Oprah Winfrey.

Roberts began contributing to “Good Morning America” in June 1995 and was named co-anchor in May 2005. In her career she has also worked on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and “NFL PrimeTime.” She also heads her own production company, Rock’n Robin Productions, which creates original broadcast and digital programming for networks.

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2007 and then myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in 2012. After her diagnosis, she teamed up with Be the Match, the national marrow donor program, to inform the public about the need for more donors.

“Robin Roberts has shown incredible poise and strength throughout the course of her broadcasting career and subsequent illness,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “As a prominent TV personality, she has become a household name while generously supporting important causes. We look forward to honoring her in April.”

The 2018 NAB Show will take place from April 7-12 in Las Vegas. Roberts will receiver her award during the NAB Show Opening on April 9.