Matthews Studio Equipment to Unveil Smart Phone Camera Rig at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Matthews Studio Equipment will bring its new Rover smartphone camera cage, a professional style camera rig that supports the use of smart phones for videography and cinematography. With its minimalist design, the Rover is strong, lightweight and ergonomic, yet versatile enough to work with most smartphones, lenses, microphones, lights and other accessories.

The Rover lets users keep their hands and arms relaxed while it keeps the camera movement smooth and steady. When used with the company’s MicroGrip hardware, it can be mounted on rails, windows, trees, cars or other surfaces, as well as on tripods.

The open Rover cage design accommodates many third-party lens systems, and the repositionable cold shoe mount adaptor accommodates microphones and lights. The handles, which become a natural extension of the body, can also double as easel supports for low angle shooting or tabletop viewing and editing.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Matthews Studio Equipment will be in boothC5437. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.