Marshall Electronics to Introduce CV503-WP at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Attendees at IBC 2019 will be among the first to see Marshall Electronic’s successor to its CV502-WPM camera when the CV503-WP all-weather HD miniature camera makes its debut during the conference, which will run from Sept. 13-17.

The camera has a 10-foot weatherproof cable that carries HD video, control and power to a full-sized 3G/HD-SDI output, RS485 connection and locking 12V power connector. With a next-gen 2.5 Megapixel, 1/2.86-inch sensor and ultra-low noise signal processors, the camera can deliver up to 1920x1080p at 60 fps and 1920x1080i at 60fps.

To allow for multiple lens options, the camera has a threaded M12 lens mount with a wider weatherproof cap. There is also the ability for remote adjustment for various picture settings via RCP or camera control software that can be made with or without manipulation of the OnScreen Display menu, such as exposure, white balance, paint adjustments, gain control, pedestal, white clip, gamma and more.

In addition, the CV503-WP comes in a compact, IP67-rated housing.

Marshall Electronics will showcase the CV503-WP mini camera at its stand, 12.D20, during IBC 2019.