Mark Corl to Lead ATSC 3.0 Panel at HPA Retreat

PRINCETON, N.J.—The 2017 HPA Tech Retreat is scheduled to host a panel on the interactive layer of ATSC 3.0, which according to a recent press release will be led by Triveni Digital’s Mark Corl, senior vice president of emergent technology development.

Mark Corl

The panel will feature participants discussing how ATSC 3.0 provides an expansive environment for W3C-based interactive content delivered over broadcast or from the internet, as well as how content providers can enhance their offerings for a more engaging and personalized experience for consumers. The panelists will include Guy Hadland, CTO at UniSoft; Azita Manson, president of OpenZNet; Pete Van Peenen, senior consultant for Pearl TV; and Joe Winograd, EVP, CTO and founder of Verance.

Corl, in addition to his work at Triveni Digital, is the chair of the ATSC 3.0 Ad-Hoc Group on Interactive Content (S34-4) and the vice chair of the ATSC Personalization and Interactivity Implementation Team.

The ATSC 3.0 panel is scheduled to take place on Feb. 20 at 2:50 p.m. The 2017 HPA Tech Retreat runs from Feb. 20-24 in Indian Wells, Calif.