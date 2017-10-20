Madeline Di Nonno to Address Women In Technology Luncheon

LOS ANGELES—Organizers of the 2017 SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition confirmed today that Madeline Di Nonno, CEO of the Geena Davis Institute of Gender in Media, will make a keynote presentation at the annual women in technology luncheon Oct. 23 during the annual gathering.

Madeline Di Nonno

During the luncheon, which is sponsored by SMPTE and HPA Women in Post, Di Nonno will carry on a conversation with Kari Grubin, co-chair of HPA Women in Post.

The Geena Davis Institute analyzes and tracks the portrayal of women and girls in media and how gender stereotypes can influence culture and social behaviors.

Tickets for the luncheon are required. They are available as part as of registration packages for the conference or separately as a ticket-only registration.

SMPTE has made available a promo code to receive a complimentary exhibits-only pass for SMPTE 2017. The promo code is WIT2017.

More information is available on the SMPTE website.