Lynx Technik Rolling Out HDR Evie Converter at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—HDR quality video has many excited for the future of content, but there are many who are still utilizing SDR displays that want to provide similar high-quality content. That is where Lynx Technik expects its new HDR Evie enhanced video image engine to come in, which will make its debut at the 2019 NAB Show.

The HDR Evie system uses advanced algorithms that automatically analyze and apply optimal corrections in real time on a frame-by-frame basis. While TV studio productions can achieve HDR to SDR conversion with a single static correction, productions of live sports or news broadcasts need that frame-by-frame adaption to deal with challenging lighting conditions, brightness levels and image composition.

Powered by Lynx Technik’s greenMachine titan platform, the HDR Evie supports single channel 12G SDI 4K/UHD conversions or can be configured as a four channel device for 3G (HD) applications. It also features 4K Quad 2SI inputs and optional 12G fiber I/O connectivity. Conversion possibilities the system supports include 4K HDR to 4K SDR, 4K HDR to HD SDR and conversion between HDR standards. There is also support for a range of open standards for conversion, tone mapping and color gamut, including HLG, PQ, SDR and SLog3.

Lynx Technik will showcase the HDR Evie at its booth, N2827, during the 2019 NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.