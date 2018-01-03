LiveU Hosting Live Streaming Discussions at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS—If you can’t be in Las Vegas for CES 2018 this year there are expected to be a number of live streaming options available for viewers to get a taste of all that is going on. In quite a meta move, LiveU will actually be offering a live stream on just how some of these live streaming programming are being offered.

LiveU will host “LiveU Takeover,” a Facebook Live program that will feature special guests from the live streaming world to talk about how and what they are producing live at CES, according to LiveU’s press release. Some of the planned offerings include “Where at CES is Ben?” with live streaming producer Ben Ratner as he produces live content on the LiveU Facebook page with reporting from all around the CES floor; “Studio Takeover” will be live shows from the LiveU studio with hosts The Gadget Professor, Circa Pop Live with Shira Lazar and The Stream Geeks; LiveU also plans to conduct a “Takeover Our Green Room” contest, where CES attendees can win VIP access to LiveU’s green room, be on the show and even produce the live stream.

Viewers will be able to watch the live shows on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. PT at Facebook.com/LiveU.Fans.

CES 2018 will run from Jan. 7-12 in Las Vegas.