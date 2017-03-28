Legato to Keynote NAB Show’s ‘Future of Cinema Conference’

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The future of visual effects for the TV and film industry will be the main topic during a day two keynote at the 2017 NAB Show’s “The Future of Cinema Conference,” produced in partnership in SMPTE. Giving the keynote address on the subject will be Emmy and Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor Robert Legato.

Legato’s address, “Jungle Book, Photorealism, and the Bright Future of Filmmaking,” will look at his past work, which includes 2016’s “The Jungle Book,” and discuss how computer simulations have improved to provide more realistic images and the distinction between visual effects and “traditional” cinematic disciplines like direction, cinematography, production and design.

Legato is a four-time Academy Award-nominee and a three time winner. His past film work includes “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” “Hugo” and “The Jungle Book.” His TV work includes on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” for which he received three Emmy Award nominations and two wins.

“The Future of Cinema Conference” will take place from April 22-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.