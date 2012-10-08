LARCAN to show new low-power, full-power and Mobile DTV systems at SBE22 Expo

At this week's SBE22 Expo, LARCAN will show its new low-power, full-power and Mobile DTV solutions. The line-up includes the Pulse HD exciter, which provides four-mode adaptive pre-correction and is designed to be an innovative fit for any transmitter.

Also on show will be the MXi series of digital LPTV transmitters. The MXi series integrates proven technology with cost-effective and user-friendly designs. Users can choose from 5W to 1kW and beyond.

And finally, the Cool-Dock series consists of liquid-cooled digital UHF and VHF transmitters. The concept behind Cool-Dock technology is a superior cooling configuration that uses no hose couplings or water connections, which need to be disconnected in order to service the transmittermodules. This eliminates connection points along with the potential for leaking or mechanical failure.