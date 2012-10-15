Joni Eareckson Tada to Speak at 2013 NRB Convention

MANASSAS, VA.–Joni Eareckson Tada, founder and CEO of Joni and Friends International Disability Center, will speak during the Awards Dinner at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville on Tuesday, March 5, 2013.



The NRB describes its organization as an “association of Christian communicators,” made up of broadcasters, viewers and listeners.



“Her life of true faithfulness and trust in the Lord is a wonderful example to so many. I believe that her message will challenge, encourage and strengthen all those who attend,” NRB President and CEO Frank Wright said.



In May 2012, the four-minute “Joni and Friends” radio program celebrated 30 years of broadcasting. This program reaches one million listeners weekly, and a new one-minute program, “Diamonds in the Dust,” also airs daily on 800 stations nationwide. A 30-minute television version of “Joni and Friends” showcases people who inspire Tada, and this show has won three Telly Awards.



Tada has served on presidential counsels and committees, in addition to writing 70 books. She has also received the Gold Medallion Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 from the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association and was the recipient of the 2012 “Breakpoint” Wilberforce Award.



Additionally, Tada has appeared on TV shows such as “Larry King Live” and “ABC World News Tonight,” in print outlets including “Christianity Today,” the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times and on radio shows, including “Focus on the Family” and “Family Life with Dr. James Dobson.”



