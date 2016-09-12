John O’Hurley to Emcee SMPTE Centennial Gala

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Engineers aren’t “yada-yadaing” over its centennial celebration, though they have tapped “Seinfeld” alum John O’Hurley to handle emcee duties during the Centennial Gala. The actor best known for portraying J. Peterman on the popular sitcom will host the event, which wraps up the annual SMPTE Tech Conference and celebrates the Society’s 100 years of motion-imaging innovation and creativity.

John O'Hurley

In addition to his time on the show about nothing, O’Hurley’s credits include time on Broadway’s “Spamalot” and “Chicago,” as well as voice acting for popular cartoon shows “SpongeBob Square Pants” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

“The more I learn about SMPTE, the more I understand how powerful its influence has been in the entertainment industry,” said O’Hurley. “I look forward to the SMPTE Centennial Gala and celebrating all that the Society has accomplished in helping to make those of us on screen look good and in providing technology that contributes to the industry’s ability to produce engaging content for audiences across the globe.”

The Centennial Gala will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, and live music and entertainment. It will also bestow Honorary Membership on “Avatar” director James Cameron and its most prestigious award, the Progress Medal, to Douglas Trumbull, who worked on visual effects for “2001: A Spacey Odyssey” and “Blade Runner.”

The Centennial Gala is set to take place on Oct. 28 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Calif. For more information, visit www.smptegala.org.