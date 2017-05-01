JK Audio Debuted Interchange LTD at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—NAB Show attendees who swung by the JK Audio booth got an early look at the company’s new Interchange LTD intercom phone bridge. This 1U rack-mount interface is designed to allow remote access to existing party-line intercom systems and features a digital hybrid for connection to analog phone lines.

The Interchange LTD features a front panel headset interface jack that provides a 3.5mm TRRS headset jack to a wireless phone, tablet or computer, which allows remote access through a phone call or conferencing app. There is also a front panel DTMF keypad and headset jack for call setup on landlines through a digital hybrid that connects intercom audio to a standard analog telephone line; its DSP continuously monitors both the phone line and audio signals. The unit also has a Listen-Always design for both the phone hybrid and mobile phone headset interface to monitor the intercom.

Additional features of the Interchange LTD include male and female three pin XLR intercom loop jacks; send and receive LED metering on both intercom and phone line; front panel screwdriver level controls; front panel channel select; front panel mobile phone interface; auto-answer; line and aux RJ11 phone line jacks; and a male XLR mix line out for monitoring.

JK Audio will officially release the Interchange LTD in June.