iZotope Announces RX Post Production Suite and RX 5 Audio Editor

AMSTERDAM—The new RX Post Production Suite and RX 5 Audio Editor are among the new products that iZotope is set to unveil at IBC 2015. The RX Post Production Suite contains tools to allow professionals to edit, mix and deliver their audio, while the RX 5 Audio Editor serves as a new update to the RX platform.

RX Post Production Suite

Aimed at every stage of the audio post production workflow, the RX Post Production Suite includes RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor, RX Final Mix, RX Loudness Control, Groove3, and 50 free sound effects from Pro Sound Effects.

Both the RX 5 Audio Editor and RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor repair and enhance common audio production issues, while also speeding up workflows that require either multiple manual editing passes, or a non-intuitive collection of tools from different vendors. Each system can also be used as a standalone audio editor, standalone audio editor connected to a host, or as a plug-in.

Among the RX 5’s set of tools includes the Instant Process, which lets editors “paint out” unwanted sonic elements directly on the spectral display. It also includes the Module Chain, which allows users to define a custom chain of processing and then save the chain as a preset. RX Connect now supports individual clips and crossfades. The new De-plosive module, to minimize plosives from letters that create pressure change at the microphone element, and Ambiance Match module, which improves accuracy for creating noise profiles when matching background noise to mask edit points, are also available as part of the RX 5.

The RX Post Production Suite is now available at $1,299 for new customers. The RX 5 Audio Editor and RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor will become available in October.

IBC 2015 is currently underway in Amsterdam. Attendees can visit the iZotope booth at stand 8.D70.