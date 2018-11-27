Industry Voices at GVExpo to Debate the Future of Video

What do leading voices from trade, business and journalism have to say about video in 2019?

They say that technology is a key metric for engaging viewers. That enterprise and education have to prepare differently for tomorrow’s video future. That journalism today finds itself part of a unique media climate.

At the 2018 GVExpo, Nov. 27–29 in Washington, attendees will hear from those leaders about what the future may hold.

Kicking off the conversation will be a keynote discussion with PBS NewsHour Anchor and Managing Editor Judy Woodruff on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Woodruff will talk about future of journalism and the impact on journalists from today’s media climate. The conversation will be led by Paul McLane, the managing director of content for Future US, who will query Woodruff on technology, current trends in economics and the best ways to go about engaging audiences in today’s segmented media environment.

The status of journalism today continues with conversation on Wednesday with CNN’s Tom Foreman. What’s clear is that journalism — and the technology and tools that drive it — are evolving; that’s an issue that Foreman will cover in the session “From the ‘Situation Room’ to the Thailand Caves — Today’s Evolving Journalism.”

Foreman will talk about how new technology is helping media professionals tell stories more effectively. In July, Foreman used virtual reality technology to illustrate the situation facing emergency personnel attempting to rescue young members of a Thai soccer team from a flooded cave. The resulting VR 3D cross-section of the cave was an immersive, virtual environment that showcased the terrain and potential escape route in bold, visual terms.

On Thursday, Steve Koenig, vice president of market research at the Consumer Technology Association, will touch on key trends in the year ahead in the keynote address “2019 Technology Trends — What to Know, How to Prepare.” He will lead attendees through the potential developments in terms of production, consumption and delivery set for 2019.

The last day will also usher in the all-encompassing keynote discussion “The State of Video in 2018.” The session will look at some successful ways that educational institutions and governmental organizations have approached communication, collaboration, teaching and learning.

Jeff Rubenstein, vice president of Global Product Strategy and Business Development for the video platform company Kaltura, will look at the state of video in both education and enterprise in 2018. And he’ll discuss potential emerging trends that he expects will shape video over the next two years.

The complete schedule for the 2018 GV Expo can be found here.

