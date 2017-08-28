Imagine Plans Product Demos, Sessions at IBC 2017

DALLAS—Imagine Communications has a full plate planned for IBC 2017, as the company will use the annual conference to showcase a number of products and provide insight into industry trends and opportunities in organizes sessions.

Among the products that Imagine will have on hand is the Selenio Network Processor, an all-IP-capable processing system for handling uncompressed UHD signals based on the SMPTE ST-2110 specification for transporting media over IP networks. Other products expected to be shown are the Versio playout system, the hybrid SDI-IP Platinum IP3 router, UHD-ready Epic MV multiviewer, Versio IOX storage platform and its multiscreen delivery portfolio.

Outside of its product offerings, Imagine will present the Imagine Live Power Sessions, as well as Master Classes, that take a look at technology trends like microservices, cloud, all-IP production, standards and next-gen technology. New details on Imagine’s Open Zenium program will also be announced, which shares source code to the Zenium microservices library with Imagine customers and partners. Imagine is also slated to participate in IBC’s IP Showcase.

Imagine Communications will be located at booth 4.A01 during IBC 2017, which takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.