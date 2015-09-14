Imagine Implements Playout System in Under 48 Hours
With broadcasters increasingly looking for ways to make their operations more flexible and less costly, Imagine Communications has announced that it was able to implement an integrated cloud playout system running on commercially off-the shelf hardware for major Middle East broadcaster Al Rayyan in less than 48 hours.
The news highlights some of the speed and flexibility that vendors like Imagine believe cloud-based systems can provide broadcasters.
Broadcasting & Cable has the rest of the story.
