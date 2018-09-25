Ikegami To Show New HD Cameras, Monitors At 2018 NAB Show New York

NEW YORK--Ikegami, the Japanese production equipment manufacturer, will showcase an assortment of cameras and monitors at the 2018 NAB Show New York on Oct. 17-18 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

UHK-430 4K

The Ikegami UHK-430 4K camera features three 2/3-inch 4K (3840x2160) CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics and 4K resolution from 24 million pixels (8 million per sensor). It a 3D linear matrix for 16-axis color correction and allows for five Custom Gamma memories for HDR transfer characteristics, including HLG and iLog.

Adding to its Unicam HD camera series, Ikegami will display its HDK-73 camera will, with F12 high sensitivity 2/3-inch CMOS sensors in 1080i or 720p. Its docking style construction enable studio configuration with fiber or triax base stations, or self-contained operation for wireless or onsite recording platforms. Fiber configurations include a choice of SMPTE or OpticalCon connectors.

Ikegami will also show a number of monitors, including the HQLM-3125X 31-inch 4K/HD multi-format LCD master monitor with a direct backlit 4096 x 2160 pixel 10-bit resolution UHD LCD panel with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Also joining its monitor family is the new Ikegami HQLM-1720WR 17-inch 4K/HD multi-format LCD monitor that uses an LED backlit panel with 3840 x 2160 pixels and maximum brightness of 450cd.

Ikegami will also show three monitors in its full HD HLM 60 Series, including the new HLM-1760WR 17-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multi-format LCD color monitor, with a 17-inch full HD 1920x1080 pixel 450cd, 10-bit resolution LCD panel and narrow front-to-back dimensions.

Also new to the series is the HLM-960WR nine-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multi-format LCD color monitor, with a 9-inch full HD 1920X1080 pixel 400cd 8-bit resolution LCD panel. They will join the HLM-2460W 24-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multi-format LCD color monitor, which has a 24-inch full HD 1920X1080 pixel 400cd, 10-bit resolution LCD panel, and ethernet and analog composite inputs.

The Ikegami systems will be on display at Booth #N445.

