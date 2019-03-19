Ikegami Focuses on 4K, 8K, IP & HDR at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Ikegami will debut new products and accessories that showcase the company’s advances in 4K, 8K, IP and HDR technology at the 2019 NAB Show.

Ikegami says it announced the introduction of a new 4K camera at the show. Another new product debut is an optional MoIP interface for the Ikegami CCU-430. This rear plug-in module provides 25G or dual 10G IP interface together with a pair of 12G, 3G or 1.5G SDI outputs.

Ikegami will showcase its UHK-430 and UHK-435 portable and hard studio 4K cameras, from the company’s Unicam XE camera series. Designed for use in the studio and field, the UHK-430 and UHK-435 feature three 2/3-inch 4K (3840x2160) CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics, for “Real 4K” resolution from 24 million pixels (8 million per sensor).

SHK-810

The company will also demo its HDK-99 3G-Capable Full Digital 3-CMOS HDTV Portable Camera, which Ikegami says represents the elite offering from the company’s expansive Unicam HD line. It employs three 2.6 Megapixel high performance CMOS image sensors for superb picture quality capable of capturing full HD 1920x1080 resolution. Along with a wide dynamic range of more than 600 percent, the HDK-99 captures superb HDTV video with its horizontal resolution of 1000TVL, SNR of 62dB or more, and high sensitivity of F11 (59.94Hz).

HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) mode is featured on the HDK-99, conforming to the ITU-R BT.2100 International standard for HDR. HLG makes it possible to expand the range represented from dark to bright, providing superb bright pictures with High Dynamic Range, while achieving rich colors with wide color gamut. A native multi-format camera, the HDK-99’s CMOS sensors support progressive and interlace readout. It natively supports 1080i /59.94, 1080i/50, 720p/59.94, 720p/50, 1080p/29.97, 1080p/25 and 1080p/23.98. It also supports 1080p/59.94, 1080p/50, 1080i/119.88, and 1080i/100 3G HDTV formats.

From its Unicam HD camera series, Ikegami will highlight its HDK-73 camera, featuring F12 high sensitivity 2/3-inch CMOS sensors with exceptional picture quality in either 1080i or 720p in a cost-effective camera system. The HDK-73 has docking style construction allowing studio configuration with fiber or triax base stations, as well as self-contained operation for wireless or onsite recording applications. Fiber configurations include a choice of SMPTE or OpticalCon connectors. There is a full range of control panels from simple to sophisticated.

Also part of the company’s Unicam HD product line, Ikegami’s HC-HD300 is a docking style camera that represents its most affordable HD studio camera system, according to the company. Ready for the studio or field, it features a 1/3-inch 3-CMOS optical block design.

Ikegami will also introduce virtual control capabilities for its new and existing camera lines. VCP (Virtual Control Panel) is a software-based PC application providing operational control of multiple cameras. VMP (Virtual Master Panel) is another newly available application from Ikegami, providing centralized management of all cameras within the camera control network.

Ikegami is also introducing a new HDR option for its full HD HLM 60 Series of monitors. The HLM-2460W 24-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multi-format LCD color monitor has a 24-inch full HD 1920X1080 pixel 400cd, 10-bit resolution LCD panel. Offering very narrow front-to-back dimensions, light weight and low power consumption, the HLM-2460W provides SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI, and analog composite inputs as standard. By employing a full 1920x1080 pixel LCD panel with a wide viewing angle, high brightness, high contrast, fast motion response, and high-quality color reproduction, it achieves real pixel allocation without resizing. The HLM-2460W is joined by Ikegami's HLM-1760WR 17-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multi-format LCD color monitor and the HLM-960WR nine-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multi-format LCD color monitor.

Ikegami will demonstrate its HQLM series with advanced HDR capabilities, complying with HLG and PQ (SMPTE ST 2084), among other standards. They include the Ikegami HQLM-3120W 31-inch 4K/HD multi-format LCD monitor equipped with two channels of 12G-SDI input as standard, for efficient configuration with 4K equipment such as cameras and switchers. In addition, it includes 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and HDMI inputs as standard, with the flexibility to work with various interfaces in the image production field. Ikegami’s HQLM-3125X 31-inch 4K/HD multi-format LCD master monitor is also part of the series, employing a direct backlit 4096x2160 pixel 10-bit resolution UHD LCD panel with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The Ikegami HQLM-1720WR 17-inch 4K/HD multi-format LCD monitor is equipped with the same complement of inputs as the other 4K models in a compact rack mount size.

Targeting 8K, Ikegami will return with its SHK-810 8K ultra high-definition television (UHDTV) portable camera, which it developed in collaboration with Japan Broadcast Corporation (NHK). The compact, lightweight SHK-810 employs a 33 million pixel Super 35mm CMOS sensor with PL lens mount, achieving a limiting horizontal resolution of 4000 TV lines. It utilizes standard SMPTE hybrid camera cable between head and CCU with available portable and studio viewfinders. Pictures from the SHK-810 can be viewed on a prototype Ikegami designed 55-inch full 8K resolution LCD monitor.