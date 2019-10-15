Ikegami 4K, CMOS Technology Headline Its NAB Show New York Booth

NEW YORK—Ikegami will arrive in New York City this week for the 2019 NAB Show New York conference with a number of its camera and monitor products that highlight its 4K and CMOS technologies.

UHK-430

One of the products will be the UHK-430 4K camera that is designed for use in both the studio and field and features three 2/3-inch 4K CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics. The camera also comes with AXII ASIC for low power and digital signal processing features and to provide 16-axis color correction from a 3D linear matrix. Other features include five Custom Gamma memories for HDR, 40G transmission, uncompressed 4:4:4 resolution RGB transmission, eight HD channels from CCU to camera, an HD trunk channel from camera to CCU, a Gigabit Ethernet connection and a plug-in output module for 4K signal formats like Quad 3G, 12G and IP.

Another camera tapped for the conference is the HDK-99 3G full digital 3-CMOS HDTV portable camera that has three 2.6 megapixel CMOS image sensors for full HD 1920x1080 resolution. It also features a 600% wide dynamic range and HLG mode that conforms to the ITU-R BT.2100.

On the monitor side, Ikegami will showcase its HQLM-3125X 31-inch 4K/HD multiformat LCD master monitor with a direct backlit 4096x2160 pixel 10-bit resolution UHD LCD panel and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. There is also the HLM-2460W 24-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multiformat LCD color monitor with a 24-inch full HD 1920x1080 pixel 400cd, 10-bit resolution LCD panel and the ULE-217-HDR 21.5-inch full resolution HDR LCD broadcast monitor that provides HDR display with a 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interface.

Ikegami will show these products at booth N622 during the 2019 NAB Show New York, which runs from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.