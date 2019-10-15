Trending

Ikegami 4K, CMOS Technology Headline Its NAB Show New York Booth

NEW YORK—Ikegami will arrive in New York City this week for the 2019 NAB Show New York conference with a number of its camera and monitor products that highlight its 4K and CMOS technologies.

UHK-430

One of the products will be the UHK-430 4K camera that is designed for use in both the studio and field and features three 2/3-inch 4K CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics. The camera also comes with AXII ASIC for low power and digital signal processing features and to provide 16-axis color correction from a 3D linear matrix. Other features include five Custom Gamma memories for HDR, 40G transmission, uncompressed 4:4:4 resolution RGB transmission, eight HD channels from CCU to camera, an HD trunk channel from camera to CCU, a Gigabit Ethernet connection and a plug-in output module for 4K signal formats like Quad 3G, 12G and IP.

Another camera tapped for the conference is the HDK-99 3G full digital 3-CMOS HDTV portable camera that has three 2.6 megapixel CMOS image sensors for full HD 1920x1080 resolution. It also features a 600% wide dynamic range and HLG mode that conforms to the ITU-R BT.2100.

On the monitor side, Ikegami will showcase its HQLM-3125X 31-inch 4K/HD multiformat LCD master monitor with a direct backlit 4096x2160 pixel 10-bit resolution UHD LCD panel and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. There is also the HLM-2460W 24-inch HDTV/SDTV full HD pixel multiformat LCD color monitor with a 24-inch full HD 1920x1080 pixel 400cd, 10-bit resolution LCD panel and the ULE-217-HDR 21.5-inch full resolution HDR LCD broadcast monitor that provides HDR display with a 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interface.

Ikegami will show these products at booth N622 during the 2019 NAB Show New York, which runs from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.